Meeting underway between Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Mamata Banerjee

|Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 03:22 PM IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is meeting many people to unite the opposition. Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee and Nitish Kumar's meeting is going on.

