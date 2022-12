Merry Christmas: Markets decorated ahead of Christmas in Guwahati, Assam

| Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 01:35 PM IST

Markets decorated ahead of Christmas in Guwahati of Assam on December 06. Good sales are expected. Demand for Christmas trees are high and 50 per cent of the total stock is already exhausted said a shopkeeper. “Sales are good. The demand for Christmas trees is also good. We have Christmas trees ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 2,500. 50% of our stock is already sold,” said a shopkeeper.