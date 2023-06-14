NewsVideos
Meta Introduces "MusicGen," A ChatGPT-like AI for Songs

Jun 14, 2023
For users who want to turn text and melody into audio, Meta has unveiled a brand-new AI-driven music generator called MusicGen. The business has also released the code and models for reproducibility, open research, and the music scene.

Technology Videos,