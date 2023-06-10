NewsVideos
Meta To Launch New Feature To Create Stickers In Messenger Using ChatGPT-Style Instructions

|Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 07:48 PM IST
Meta To Launch New Feature To Create Stickers In Messenger Using ChatGPT-Style Instructions A brand-new AI-generated sticker feature for the instant messaging service Messenger will be tested by Meta. The business will employ its picture creation model to let users create stickers based on text prompts.

Technology Videos,