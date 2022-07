Microsoft, Google, and many more are about to freeze their hiring, know why | Zee News English

Microsoft, Meta, Apple, and several tech companies have decided to slow down hiring for 2023 owing to tough global macroeconomic conditions.

| Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 04:00 PM IST

Microsoft, Meta, Apple, and several tech companies have decided to slow down hiring for 2023 owing to tough global macroeconomic conditions.