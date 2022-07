MiG-21 fighter jet of Air Force crashes in Rajasthan, both pilots dead | Zee English News

Two pilots have been killed when a MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Thursday evening. The debris of the aircraft was found scattered on a half-kilometer stretch in Bhimda village in Barmer.

| Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 12:35 AM IST

Two pilots have been killed when a MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Thursday evening. The debris of the aircraft was found scattered on a half-kilometer stretch in Bhimda village in Barmer.