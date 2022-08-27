NewsVideos

Mig-27 aircraft which participated in Kargil war displayed in Keonjhar,Odisha

A Mig-27 aircraft which participated in 1999 Kargil War was displayed at Udayapur village in Keonjhar district. People in large number including children thronged to the display site to witness fighter jet. The fighter jet was a gift from the government to the Gram Panchayat.

|Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 05:40 PM IST
