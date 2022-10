‘Milk Pouring’ protest for UK’s vegan activists

| Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 11:40 PM IST

Vegan activists from the Animal Rebellion movement hold protests in several parts of United Kingdom. They staged their protest by pouring out bottles of milk on the floor. The protest was seen in the UK’s high-end stores like Fortnum and Mason and Selfridges. ‘Milk Pouring’ protest for UK’s vegan activists