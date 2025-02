videoDetails

Millions Gather At Maha Kumbh For Magh Purnima Mahasnan

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 12, 2025, 10:40 AM IST

Today, Mahasnan is taking place on Magh Purnima in Maha Kumbh. A huge crowd of devotees has gathered for the Mahasnan. On Magh Purnima, flowers will be showered on the devotees from helicopters. There are strong arrangements for Mahasnan in Kumbh. The entire Kumbh area has been declared a no vehicle zone. CM Yogi is monitoring since morning.