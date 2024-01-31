trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2716191
Minibuses Enter Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's Residence in Ranchi

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 06:15 PM IST
In Ranchi, two minibuses are spotted entering the premises of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's residence. A team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials is present for questioning in connection with a money laundering case related to an alleged land scam.

