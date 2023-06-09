NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mira Road murder: “32-years woman’s body boiled, not fed to dogs,” says DCP

|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 09:15 AM IST
The 32-year-old woman who was allegedly killed and cut into pieces by her 56-year-old live-in partner, was not fed to the dogs, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police Jayant Bajbale said to ANI on June 08. Jayant Bajbale said, “We found several body pieces in utensils when we entered the house. The accused Manoj Sane killed her live-in partner Saraswati Vaidya and chopped her into pieces using a tree cutter. Body parts have been sent to JJ Hospital for further investigation.” “The accused boiled pieces is true but he didn’t feed her body pieces to dogs. The accused has been arrested and sent to Police custody till 16th June,” he added.

All Videos

Bageshwar Baba makes big announcement against conversion,says, 'will write a book on Hinduism'
7:14
Bageshwar Baba makes big announcement against conversion,says, 'will write a book on Hinduism'
Delhi BJP to get new office today, JP Nadda to lay foundation stone
10:14
Delhi BJP to get new office today, JP Nadda to lay foundation stone
Asaduddin Owaisi makes big remark on Love Jihad
11:18
Asaduddin Owaisi makes big remark on Love Jihad
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning in superfast | Kolhapur violence
13:35
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning in superfast | Kolhapur violence
Delhi BJP to hold important meeting under JP Nadda's presidency
0:38
Delhi BJP to hold important meeting under JP Nadda's presidency

Trending Videos

7:14
Bageshwar Baba makes big announcement against conversion,says, 'will write a book on Hinduism'
10:14
Delhi BJP to get new office today, JP Nadda to lay foundation stone
11:18
Asaduddin Owaisi makes big remark on Love Jihad
13:35
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning in superfast | Kolhapur violence
0:38
Delhi BJP to hold important meeting under JP Nadda's presidency