Mirabai Chanu win back to back gold in CWG, brings India's first gold medal | Zee English News

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu brings India's first gold medal at the CWG 2022, the star weightlifter bagged gold in women's 49 kg weightlifting, defending her gold in the women's 49kg, she lifted a total lift of 201 kg (88 + 113 kg)

| Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 02:53 PM IST

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu brings India's first gold medal at the CWG 2022, the star weightlifter bagged gold in women's 49 kg weightlifting, defending her gold in the women's 49kg, she lifted a total lift of 201 kg (88 + 113 kg)