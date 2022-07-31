NewsVideos

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu brings India's first gold medal at the CWG 2022, the star weightlifter bagged gold in women's 49 kg weightlifting, defending her gold in the women's 49kg, she lifted a total lift of 201 kg (88 + 113 kg)

