Miss Universe to allow married women: Know all details here

The Miss Universe pageant is extending the competition's eligibility by allowing moms and married women to participate. Starting in 2023, the marital and parental status will no longer affect pageant contestants' eligibility

|Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 07:25 PM IST
The Miss Universe pageant is extending the competition's eligibility by allowing moms and married women to participate. Starting in 2023, the marital and parental status will no longer affect pageant contestants' eligibility

