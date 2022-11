Mission Prarambh: India's first privately built rocket set for launch on Nov 18

| Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 01:00 PM IST

India's first privately developed rocket -- Vikram-S -- is set to launch on Nov 18. It will be launched on a sub-orbital mission with three payloads. It is set for launch from the Indian Space Research Organisation's launchpad at Sriharikota.