videoDetails

MK Stalin Calls MS Dhoni 'Adopted Son' Of Tamil Nadu, hopes he will continue to play for CSK

| Updated: May 09, 2023, 02:15 PM IST

Chief Minister MK Stalin launched the Tamil Nadu Championship Foundation, an initiative of the sports department, here on Monday and said his government wanted to create many Dhonis in cricket and all sports. The foundation, which will serve as an ideal springboard for sports promotion in the state, is a public-private partnership venture. A total of Rs 23.50 crore has been received as a contribution, including the government's share, within five days of the pre-launch of the event on May 3, Youth Welfare and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said.