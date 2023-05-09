NewsVideos
videoDetails

MK Stalin Calls MS Dhoni 'Adopted Son' Of Tamil Nadu, hopes he will continue to play for CSK

|Updated: May 09, 2023, 02:15 PM IST
Chief Minister MK Stalin launched the Tamil Nadu Championship Foundation, an initiative of the sports department, here on Monday and said his government wanted to create many Dhonis in cricket and all sports. The foundation, which will serve as an ideal springboard for sports promotion in the state, is a public-private partnership venture. A total of Rs 23.50 crore has been received as a contribution, including the government's share, within five days of the pre-launch of the event on May 3, Youth Welfare and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said.
}

All Videos

Assembly Elections 2023: Sachin Pilot's serious allegations on BJP
21:42
Assembly Elections 2023: Sachin Pilot's serious allegations on BJP
Rajasthan Election 2023: Sachin Pilot opens front against Ashok Gehlot
2:41
Rajasthan Election 2023: Sachin Pilot opens front against Ashok Gehlot
Sachin Pilot's openly rebelled against CM Ashok Gehlot!
1:49
Sachin Pilot's openly rebelled against CM Ashok Gehlot!
Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Step Out For A Dinner Date In Mumbai - Watch
0:24
Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Step Out For A Dinner Date In Mumbai - Watch
Pooja Hegde oozes casual look in Mumbai
0:42
Pooja Hegde oozes casual look in Mumbai

Trending Videos

21:42
Assembly Elections 2023: Sachin Pilot's serious allegations on BJP
2:41
Rajasthan Election 2023: Sachin Pilot opens front against Ashok Gehlot
1:49
Sachin Pilot's openly rebelled against CM Ashok Gehlot!
0:24
Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Step Out For A Dinner Date In Mumbai - Watch
0:42
Pooja Hegde oozes casual look in Mumbai