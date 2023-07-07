trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632259
NewsVideos
videoDetails

MLC Neelam Gorhe joins Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 05:55 PM IST
Former Shiv Sena (UBT) party leader and Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Neelam Gorhe joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, on July 07.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Maharashtra Crisis: Raut kept on claiming Shinde made a big dent in Uddhav's faction
play icon2:19
Maharashtra Crisis: Raut kept on claiming Shinde made a big dent in Uddhav's faction
“Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the OBC community,” says BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla
play icon1:16
“Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the OBC community,” says BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla
PM Modi arrives at Gita Press in Gorakhpur for Centenary celebrations, takes tour
play icon1:8
PM Modi arrives at Gita Press in Gorakhpur for Centenary celebrations, takes tour
“Congress’ ‘panja’ is a wall halting Chhattisgarh’s development…” PM Modi’s sharp dig at Baghel govt
play icon1:45
“Congress’ ‘panja’ is a wall halting Chhattisgarh’s development…” PM Modi’s sharp dig at Baghel govt
Rahul Gandhi's chronic habit to abuse, defame others: BJP
play icon1:38
Rahul Gandhi's chronic habit to abuse, defame others: BJP
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Maharashtra Crisis: Raut kept on claiming Shinde made a big dent in Uddhav's faction
play icon2:19
Maharashtra Crisis: Raut kept on claiming Shinde made a big dent in Uddhav's faction
“Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the OBC community,” says BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla
play icon1:16
“Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the OBC community,” says BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla
PM Modi arrives at Gita Press in Gorakhpur for Centenary celebrations, takes tour
play icon1:8
PM Modi arrives at Gita Press in Gorakhpur for Centenary celebrations, takes tour
“Congress’ ‘panja’ is a wall halting Chhattisgarh’s development…” PM Modi’s sharp dig at Baghel govt
play icon1:45
“Congress’ ‘panja’ is a wall halting Chhattisgarh’s development…” PM Modi’s sharp dig at Baghel govt
Rahul Gandhi's chronic habit to abuse, defame others: BJP
play icon1:38
Rahul Gandhi's chronic habit to abuse, defame others: BJP