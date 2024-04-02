Advertisement
"Modi Born to Work, Not to Enjoy": PM Modi's Rally Remark

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 02, 2024, 05:15 PM IST
During the Vijay Shankhnad rally in Kotputli, Rajasthan, Prime Minister Modi declared, "'Modi was not born to have fun. Modi was born to work.' A lot must have happened, but the last ten years are just a trailer." The statement underscores Modi's dedication to service and hints at future endeavors.

