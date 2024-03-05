trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727511
Modi Ka Parivar" Posters Surface In Delhi Ahead Of Lalu Prasad's Remark On PM Modi

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 05, 2024, 10:05 AM IST
A series of posters with the caption "Modi Ka Parivar" have been spotted in Delhi, creating a buzz ahead of Lalu Prasad's anticipated remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The posters are garnering attention, and political observers are keen to see how this development will unfold in the context of the current political landscape.

