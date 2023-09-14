trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662112
‘Modi-Modi’ chants echo as PM Modi arrives at BJP HQ for CEC meet, days after successful G20 Summit

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
After the grand success of the G20 Leaders’ Summit and New Delhi, PM Modi received a grand welcome from the BJP party workers at the party office on Sept 13. BJP held a CEC meeting to brainstorm on candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan assembly election. BJP President JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah, along with the other members of the election committee took part in the meeting.
