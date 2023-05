videoDetails

'Modi Wave Is Over, Now Our Wave Is Coming': Sanjay Raut After Congress Wins Karnataka Elections

| Updated: May 14, 2023, 03:36 PM IST

A day after Congress' big win in the Karnataka Assembly elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claiming that the "Modi wave" is over in the country. According to the Election Commission of India, Congress won 135 seats pushing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) out of power in the only southern state it ruled.