Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt shares adorable glimpses from her baby shower

| Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 05:03 PM IST

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt drops adorable pictures from her baby shower. Taking to her Instagram, Alia shared a sling of pictures which was captioned, "just ... love". The actor shared multiple candid photos with her family. Alia looked divine in her yellow ethnic wear.