MOTO G32: Motorola's brand-new smartphone with 50MP rear camera setup specs and details

Motorola has launched a new affordable smartphone — Moto G32, it features a full HD+ display with Dolby Atmos stereo speakers

| Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 09:53 PM IST

Motorola has launched a new affordable smartphone — Moto G32, it features a full HD+ display with Dolby Atmos stereo speakers