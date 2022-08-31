Mountaineer from Arunachal Pradesh Tapi Mra vanishes while climbing Mount Kyarisatam; search continues

While on an excursion to Mount Khyarisattam, Arunachal mountaineer Tapi Mra—the first person from Arunachal to summit Mount Everest—and his aide Niku Dao have been missing for the previous seven days. They have been gone for the previous seven days, according to Mama Natung, Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs for Arunachal. Although we requested Indian Army helicopters, the operation was suspended owing to poor weather.

| Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 06:30 PM IST

