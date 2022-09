MP: 7 private factory employees consumed poisonous substance during protest in Indore

Seven employees of a wire product factory allegedly consumed some poisonous substance in the Pardeshipura area on September 01 in protest against not being paid salary by the factory owner.

| Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 04:40 PM IST

