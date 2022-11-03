MP CM attends ‘Mukhyamantri Ladli Laxmi Yojana’ event in Bhopal

| Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 02:00 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attended the ‘Mukhyamantri Ladli Laxmi Yojana’ event in Bhopal on November 02. The CM also addressed the gathering at the event.