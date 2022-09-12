MP CM Chouhan: People against dam project on river Narmada created multiple hindrances

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on September 11 participated in the launch event of the book `Modi@20` in Indore. While addressing the event, the CM claimed that opposers of the Narmada dam project attempted to sabotage the project. “PM Modi was then Gujarat CM while I was MP CM, we both decided to bring out hidden agenda of people who were against the dam. If PM Modi wouldn't have been the then CM of Gujarat, Sardar Sarovar Dam wouldn't have been there. He knew it was in the welfare of both the states. River Narmada is crucial both in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. Both states are flourishing due to it. Many people who were against the dam project on river Narmada created multiple hindrances,” said the MP CM.

| Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 11:40 AM IST

