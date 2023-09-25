trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666879
MP: Goa Health Minister Vishwajeet Rane offers prayers at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain

|Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
Goa Health Minister Vishwajeet Rane on September 25 offered prayer at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. He also participated in the “Bhasma Arti” of Mahakaal. He said that he prayed to make PM Narendra Modi the Prime Minister again.
