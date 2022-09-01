MP introducing robotic surgery for study, treatment purposes: State Medical Education Minister

Madhya Pradesh government is all set to introduce robotic surgery for study and treatment purposes, informed state’s Medical Education Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang on August 31. “We're introducing robotic surgery for study purposes and treatment. We'll do its first demonstration at Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal and knee replacement surgery will be done by robot,” said Vishvas Kailash Sarang.

| Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 08:20 PM IST

