MP man blames YouTube Ads for exam failure and demands ₹ 75 Lakh: Here's what SC said

| Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 09:35 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Friday slapped a fine of ₹25,000 on a man who demanded compensation of ₹75 lakh from Google India stating that he could not clear a competitive examination because of explicit advertisements on the company-owned YouTube. MP man blames YouTube Ads for exam failure and demands ₹ 75 Lakh: Here's what SC said