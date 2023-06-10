NewsVideos
MP: The game of love jihad, Why did the national baseball player choose death?

|Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
Now a new twist has come in the baseball national player Sanjana Barkade suicide case of Jabalpur. The police was now probing the matter from the angle of love jihad and religious conversion. For the last few days, the accused was pressurizing the girl to change her religion and get married.

