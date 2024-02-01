trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2716358
Mughal Road Closed After Heavy Snowfall in Poonch, Jammu Kashmir

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 09:45 AM IST
Due to substantial snowfall in the region, Mughal Road, linking Poonch and Rajouri districts to Srinagar, has been temporarily closed for vehicular traffic.

