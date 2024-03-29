Advertisement
Mukhtar Ansari's Death: Sibgatullah Ansari Speaks On Treatment Concerns

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 29, 2024, 10:50 AM IST
Sibgatullah Ansari, elder brother of Mukhtar Ansari, addresses concerns surrounding Mukhtar Ansari's health and treatment prior to his death. He highlights the lack of communication from the administration and alleges inadequate medical attention despite Mukhtar Ansari's deteriorating health since March 18th. Sibgatullah recounts an incident on the night of March 25-26 when Mukhtar Ansari was briefly taken to a medical college but was returned without receiving proper treatment. Expressing apprehension, he notes that the family's previously expressed concerns were not addressed by the authorities.

