Mukhtar Ansari's son arrested on forgery charges

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 04, 2025, 11:28 AM IST

Mukhtar Ansari's son arrested! Shocking picture revealed! Mafia Mukhtar Ansari's younger son Umar Ansari has been arrested. He has been accused of presenting fake documents in the court. This case is related to his father's property.