Mumbai: Ajit Pawar’s photos blackened, removed by NCP workers

|Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 08:20 AM IST
In a surprising move, NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister on July 02. Several other NCP leaders supporting Ajit Pawar also took oath as Ministers at Raj Bhawan in Mumbai. A few hours later, angry NCP workers smeared black paint on the photos of party leaders who joined the NDA Government of Maharashtra.
