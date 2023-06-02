NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mumbai: NCP President Sharad Pawar meets Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde at latter’s residence

|Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 08:30 AM IST
NCP President Sharad Pawar met Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde at the latter's official residence in Mumbai on June 01. This is the first meeting between the two leaders since the transfer of power in Maharashtra.

All Videos

Rahul Gandhi Clears Air Over Opposition Unity During US Visit
0:53
 Rahul Gandhi Clears Air Over Opposition Unity During US Visit
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: There is general 'election' in 2024...so 'films' are dangerous?
39:6
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: There is general 'election' in 2024...so 'films' are dangerous?
Taal Thok Ke: Rahul Gandhi has opened the market of hatred abroad?
51:38
Taal Thok Ke: Rahul Gandhi has opened the market of hatred abroad?
Fear of death, India's enemy number Hafiz and Dawood Ibrahim went underground
28:2
Fear of death, India's enemy number Hafiz and Dawood Ibrahim went underground
What did Rahul Gandhi say about the Modi government in America's Stanford University?
7:8
What did Rahul Gandhi say about the Modi government in America's Stanford University?

Trending Videos

0:53
Rahul Gandhi Clears Air Over Opposition Unity During US Visit
39:6
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: There is general 'election' in 2024...so 'films' are dangerous?
51:38
Taal Thok Ke: Rahul Gandhi has opened the market of hatred abroad?
28:2
Fear of death, India's enemy number Hafiz and Dawood Ibrahim went underground
7:8
What did Rahul Gandhi say about the Modi government in America's Stanford University?