Mumbai: Private plane with 8 people onboard veers off the runway; no casualty reported

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
A private plane VSR Ventures Learjet 45 aircraft VT-DBL operating a flight from Visakhapatnam to Mumbai was involved in a runway excursion (veer off) while landing on runway 27 at Mumbai airport. There were 6 passengers and 2 crew members on board. Visibility was 700m with heavy rain. No casualties reported as of now, as per Directorate General of Civil Aviation.
