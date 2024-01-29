trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715168
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Munawar Faruqui After Winning The Trophy in Bigg Boss 17 Finale

|Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 01:10 PM IST
Follow Us
In an exclusive interview following his Sunday victory, Munawar Faruqui shares insights into his Bigg Boss 17 journey. He recalls a challenging moment where it seemed he might lose, but credits his resilience to the support of host Salman Khan, friends, and supporters.

All Videos

EAM S. Jaishankar at IHCL Skill Centre Inauguration in Narmada, Gujarat
Play Icon2:7
EAM S. Jaishankar at IHCL Skill Centre Inauguration in Narmada, Gujarat
Rahul Gandhi Addresses the Crowd at Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Public Meeting
Play Icon1:1
Rahul Gandhi Addresses the Crowd at Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Public Meeting
PM Narendra Modi Inspires Students at 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'2024
Play Icon0:50
PM Narendra Modi Inspires Students at 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'2024
Lalu Prasad Yadav Appears Before ED in Patna Amidst Protests
Play Icon0:42
Lalu Prasad Yadav Appears Before ED in Patna Amidst Protests
ED Raids Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in Money Laundering Case
Play Icon0:53
ED Raids Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in Money Laundering Case

Trending Videos

EAM S. Jaishankar at IHCL Skill Centre Inauguration in Narmada, Gujarat
play icon2:7
EAM S. Jaishankar at IHCL Skill Centre Inauguration in Narmada, Gujarat
Rahul Gandhi Addresses the Crowd at Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Public Meeting
play icon1:1
Rahul Gandhi Addresses the Crowd at Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Public Meeting
PM Narendra Modi Inspires Students at 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'2024
play icon0:50
PM Narendra Modi Inspires Students at 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'2024
Lalu Prasad Yadav Appears Before ED in Patna Amidst Protests
play icon0:42
Lalu Prasad Yadav Appears Before ED in Patna Amidst Protests
ED Raids Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in Money Laundering Case
play icon0:53
ED Raids Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in Money Laundering Case