trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632260
NewsVideos
videoDetails

“Murder of democracy…” DK Shivakumar after Gujarat HC denies stay on conviction of Rahul Gandhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 05:55 PM IST
In a setback for Rahul Gandhi, Gujarat High Court on July 07 upheld the order of the Sessions Court and denied a stay on his conviction in the defamation case against 'Modi surname' remark. Expressing his displeasure over the same, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar dubbed the Gujarat High Court’s judgement as the “murder of democracy”.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Maharashtra Crisis: Raut kept on claiming Shinde made a big dent in Uddhav's faction
play icon2:19
Maharashtra Crisis: Raut kept on claiming Shinde made a big dent in Uddhav's faction
“Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the OBC community,” says BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla
play icon1:16
“Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the OBC community,” says BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla
PM Modi arrives at Gita Press in Gorakhpur for Centenary celebrations, takes tour
play icon1:8
PM Modi arrives at Gita Press in Gorakhpur for Centenary celebrations, takes tour
“Congress’ ‘panja’ is a wall halting Chhattisgarh’s development…” PM Modi’s sharp dig at Baghel govt
play icon1:45
“Congress’ ‘panja’ is a wall halting Chhattisgarh’s development…” PM Modi’s sharp dig at Baghel govt
Rahul Gandhi's chronic habit to abuse, defame others: BJP
play icon1:38
Rahul Gandhi's chronic habit to abuse, defame others: BJP
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Maharashtra Crisis: Raut kept on claiming Shinde made a big dent in Uddhav's faction
play icon2:19
Maharashtra Crisis: Raut kept on claiming Shinde made a big dent in Uddhav's faction
“Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the OBC community,” says BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla
play icon1:16
“Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the OBC community,” says BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla
PM Modi arrives at Gita Press in Gorakhpur for Centenary celebrations, takes tour
play icon1:8
PM Modi arrives at Gita Press in Gorakhpur for Centenary celebrations, takes tour
“Congress’ ‘panja’ is a wall halting Chhattisgarh’s development…” PM Modi’s sharp dig at Baghel govt
play icon1:45
“Congress’ ‘panja’ is a wall halting Chhattisgarh’s development…” PM Modi’s sharp dig at Baghel govt
Rahul Gandhi's chronic habit to abuse, defame others: BJP
play icon1:38
Rahul Gandhi's chronic habit to abuse, defame others: BJP