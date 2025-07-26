Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2937148https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/muslim-man-gets-death-threats-for-carrying-kanwar-2937148.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Muslim Man Gets Death Threats for carrying Kanwar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 26, 2025, 11:22 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Big news is coming... Bhaijaan is enraged with Shiv devotee Shakir bringing Kanwar to Meerut... Shakir had brought Kanwar from Haridwar with a Hindu friend... He brought 101 liters of Gangajal from Haridwar with one of his Hindu friends and performed Jalabhishek on Lord Shiva... But Shakir's devotion was not liked by his family and neighborhood... Victim Shakir alleges that as soon as he reached home, his parents and the neighborhood people welcomed him with sticks... tried to kill him... threatened him to stop worshipping Shiva or else they would kill him.

All Videos

Big Update! 20 Children fall ill after eating Golgappas
Play Icon03:18
Big Update! 20 Children fall ill after eating Golgappas
Shocking notice issued at the Dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti
Play Icon06:01
Shocking notice issued at the Dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti
India celebrates its 26th Kargil Victory Day
Play Icon01:41
India celebrates its 26th Kargil Victory Day
Big announcement for Sanatanis! Fanatics are furious
Play Icon03:39
Big announcement for Sanatanis! Fanatics are furious
PM Modi to attend Maldives Independence Day celebrations
Play Icon03:10
PM Modi to attend Maldives Independence Day celebrations

Trending Videos

Big Update! 20 Children fall ill after eating Golgappas
play icon3:18
Big Update! 20 Children fall ill after eating Golgappas
Shocking notice issued at the Dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti
play icon6:1
Shocking notice issued at the Dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti
India celebrates its 26th Kargil Victory Day
play icon1:41
India celebrates its 26th Kargil Victory Day
Big announcement for Sanatanis! Fanatics are furious
play icon3:39
Big announcement for Sanatanis! Fanatics are furious
PM Modi to attend Maldives Independence Day celebrations
play icon3:10
PM Modi to attend Maldives Independence Day celebrations
NEWS ON ONE CLICK