Muslim Man Gets Death Threats for carrying Kanwar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 26, 2025, 11:22 AM IST

Big news is coming... Bhaijaan is enraged with Shiv devotee Shakir bringing Kanwar to Meerut... Shakir had brought Kanwar from Haridwar with a Hindu friend... He brought 101 liters of Gangajal from Haridwar with one of his Hindu friends and performed Jalabhishek on Lord Shiva... But Shakir's devotion was not liked by his family and neighborhood... Victim Shakir alleges that as soon as he reached home, his parents and the neighborhood people welcomed him with sticks... tried to kill him... threatened him to stop worshipping Shiva or else they would kill him.