Must Watch: Varanasi celebrates Dev Deepawali 2022 with great vigour

|Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 02:30 PM IST
Varanasi celebrated Dev Deepawali on November 07. The Ghats were beautifully lighted and decorated on the occasion.

