“My appeal to PM, GoI and BJP is to stop demeaning India…” Raghav Chadha

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 09:35 AM IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on July 27, appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Central government and BJP to stop demeaning India. He also said that India belongs to everyone.
