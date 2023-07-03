trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629934
“My relationship with Ajit Pawar will not change,” says NCP leader Supriya Sule over Ajit Pawar’s defection

Jul 03, 2023
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) working president Supriya Sule and MP Supriya Sule on July 02 said that Ajit Pawar joining the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra Government is "painful" but her relationship with him would remain the same. "My relationship with Ajit Pawar will not change, he will always remain my elder brother. We will rebuild the party," said NCP MP Supriya Sule. "Whatever happened is painful. Sharad Pawar treated everyone like a family and he is our senior leader, I don't think speaking after his statement will be correct," Sule added.
