Nagaland Assembly unanimously adopts resolution against UCC

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 09:45 AM IST
The Nagaland Assembly on September 12 unanimously adopted a resolution urging that the state be completely exempted from the purview of the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The move came a day after all the members of Nagaland Assembly, including Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, strongly opposed the UCC.
