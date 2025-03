videoDetails

Nagpur Violence Updates: Illegal portion of Fahim Khan's house demolished

| Updated: Mar 24, 2025, 11:34 AM IST

Bulldozer action is being taken at the house of Faheem Khan, the alleged mastermind of Nagpur violence. Heavy security forces are present at Faheem's house. And unauthorized construction is being demolished with a bulldozer. The Nagpur Municipal Corporation team is demolishing Faheem Khan's two-storey house in Sanjay Bagh Colony in Nagpur. Heavy security forces have already been deployed at the spot.