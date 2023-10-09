trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2672800
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Nainital Bus Accident: “28 people rescued, 3 died…” confirms, SSP PN Meena

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
A bus carrying 32 people crashed into a ditch in Nainital district on October 08. Sharing the information on the same incident, SSP Nainital PN Meena said that 28 people had been rescued and 3 died in the accident. Couple of people are still trapped.
Follow Us

All Videos

“Need Support Of An Influential Power Like India…”: Israeli Envoy Naor Gilon on Israel-Palestine War
play icon15:1
“Need Support Of An Influential Power Like India…”: Israeli Envoy Naor Gilon on Israel-Palestine War
ICC WC’ 23: Virat-Rahul help India register massive victory against Australia after early setback
play icon2:35
ICC WC’ 23: Virat-Rahul help India register massive victory against Australia after early setback
“Largest massacre of Israeli civilians in Israel’s history…” IDF spox Major Libby Weiss
play icon7:52
“Largest massacre of Israeli civilians in Israel’s history…” IDF spox Major Libby Weiss
Israel Palestine Conflict: Israel has recalled its contingent of 1 lakh reserve soldiers
play icon0:41
 Israel Palestine Conflict: Israel has recalled its contingent of 1 lakh reserve soldiers
Clash between Hamas and Israel supporters amid conflict
play icon5:58
Clash between Hamas and Israel supporters amid conflict

Trending Videos

“Need Support Of An Influential Power Like India…”: Israeli Envoy Naor Gilon on Israel-Palestine War
play icon15:1
“Need Support Of An Influential Power Like India…”: Israeli Envoy Naor Gilon on Israel-Palestine War
ICC WC’ 23: Virat-Rahul help India register massive victory against Australia after early setback
play icon2:35
ICC WC’ 23: Virat-Rahul help India register massive victory against Australia after early setback
“Largest massacre of Israeli civilians in Israel’s history…” IDF spox Major Libby Weiss
play icon7:52
“Largest massacre of Israeli civilians in Israel’s history…” IDF spox Major Libby Weiss
Israel Palestine Conflict: Israel has recalled its contingent of 1 lakh reserve soldiers
play icon0:41
Israel Palestine Conflict: Israel has recalled its contingent of 1 lakh reserve soldiers
Clash between Hamas and Israel supporters amid conflict
play icon5:58
Clash between Hamas and Israel supporters amid conflict