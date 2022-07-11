Namaste India : Protesters continue demonstrations in Sri Lanka amid crisis
Even after 2 days, there is no information about the whereabouts of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Meanwhile, the protesters are continuously demonstrating. So far, no statement has come from President Gotabaya, but there is a speculation that he might resign on July 13. Protesters have entered the President's residence and are still there.
