Narendra Modi likely to take oath as Prime Minister for third time on June 8 - Source

| Updated: Jun 05, 2024, 02:44 PM IST

PM Modi Oath Ceremony Update: After the results of Lok Sabha elections 2024, big news is coming regarding the swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi. Let us tell you that Narendra Modi can take oath as PM for the third time on June 8.