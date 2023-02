videoDetails

National Emergency in New Zealand after Cyclone Gabrielle hit the northern parts

| Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 09:48 PM IST

Cyclone Gabrielle lashed the northern regions of New Zealand. The government announced a national state of emergency on 14th Feb. Residents have been forced to swim to safety from flooded homes due to storm devastation. Officials said at least 225,000 people were without power on Tuesday