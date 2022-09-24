NewsVideos

Navratri 2022: Know colours for all 9 days and their significance

|Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 09:56 PM IST
The festival of lights, fasting, garba and colours is finally around the corner. Yes I’m talking about Navratri, As Nine avatars of Maa Durga are worshipped during the 10-day celebration, everyday a Different colour is considered auspicious based on the Goddess worshipped on that day. As you gear up for your Navratri celebrations from 26th sept, take a look at the colours for each of the nine days of Navratri and the meaning behind them.

All Videos

The China Files: Why is China eyeing Ladakh?
26:23
The China Files: Why is China eyeing Ladakh?
Agenda India Ka : The Complete Truth of Doval's Operation 'Octopus'
30:15
Agenda India Ka : The Complete Truth of Doval's Operation 'Octopus'
DNA: Non-Stop News; September 24, 2022
4:0
DNA: Non-Stop News; September 24, 2022
Suzuki Katana motorcycle Review: Namesake of Japanese Sword justifies the name?
Suzuki Katana motorcycle Review: Namesake of Japanese Sword justifies the name?
Navratri 2022: 9 important dos and don’ts to follow during festival
Navratri 2022: 9 important dos and don’ts to follow during festival

Trending Videos

26:23
The China Files: Why is China eyeing Ladakh?
30:15
Agenda India Ka : The Complete Truth of Doval's Operation 'Octopus'
4:0
DNA: Non-Stop News; September 24, 2022
Suzuki Katana motorcycle Review: Namesake of Japanese Sword justifies the name?
Navratri 2022: 9 important dos and don’ts to follow during festival
India,