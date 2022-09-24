Navratri 2022: Know colours for all 9 days and their significance
The festival of lights, fasting, garba and colours is finally around the corner. Yes I’m talking about Navratri, As Nine avatars of Maa Durga are worshipped during the 10-day celebration, everyday a Different colour is considered auspicious based on the Goddess worshipped on that day. As you gear up for your Navratri celebrations from 26th sept, take a look at the colours for each of the nine days of Navratri and the meaning behind them.