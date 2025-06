videoDetails

Naxal Encounter: Naxalite carrying a reward of Rs 50 lakh killed.

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jun 05, 2025, 05:14 PM IST

Security forces have achieved a major success in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. Sudhakar, a member of the central committee of the Naxalite organization, was killed in a joint operation of DRG and STF. There was a reward of Rs 50 lakh on Sudhakar. The encounter took place in the National Park area of ​​Bijapur.